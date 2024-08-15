Ethereum (ETH) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $310.79 billion and $16.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,583.87 or 0.04461395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00034888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,279,195 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

