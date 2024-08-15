ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Hits $201.24 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $201.24 million and $4.31 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.00219162 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,651,068.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.