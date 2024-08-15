European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £8,500 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,852.91).

Kate Cornish Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 30,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,473.95).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

LON:EAT opened at GBX 85 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87. The company has a market capitalization of £306.06 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.05.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

About European Assets Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

