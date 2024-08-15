Evercore ISI Trims Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price to $15.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

