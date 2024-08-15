Evercore ISI Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $110.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

