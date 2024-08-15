Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

