Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 82921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
