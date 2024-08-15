Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,216,750. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $470.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

