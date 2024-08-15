Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,115. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

