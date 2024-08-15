Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,115. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

