Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.35. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

