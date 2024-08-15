Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after buying an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $66.97. 52,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

