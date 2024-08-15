FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

