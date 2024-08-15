Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

FATE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,595. The company has a market cap of $383.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

