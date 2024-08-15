Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.98

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Fei USD has a market cap of $16.03 million and $8,445.92 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,905.61 or 0.99715205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,435,086 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 16,435,086.2412864 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96669971 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $27,296.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

