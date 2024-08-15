Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 52,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

