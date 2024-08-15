Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 84,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,378. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

