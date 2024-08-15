Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $454.13. The stock had a trading volume of 425,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average of $414.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $463.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

