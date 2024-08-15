Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of RACE traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $454.13. The stock had a trading volume of 425,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.11 and a 200 day moving average of $414.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $463.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
