FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Insider Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLGGet Free Report) insider Hamid Khoja acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FibroBiologics Trading Down 8.5 %

FBLG opened at $1.72 on Thursday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

