Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.96

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 305489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
