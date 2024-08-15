Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.96

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 305489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.