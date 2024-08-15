Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.75

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 4178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

