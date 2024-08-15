Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.25

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 261959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

