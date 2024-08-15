First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,133 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,886,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 243,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,389. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

