First PREMIER Bank Has $616,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.92. 4,161,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average is $159.86. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

