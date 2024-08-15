First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of SPYD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 954,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

