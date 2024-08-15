First PREMIER Bank Sells 155 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

SYY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 2,762,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

