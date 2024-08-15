First PREMIER Bank Sells 448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,914,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.