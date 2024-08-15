First PREMIER Bank Sells 9,486 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,404,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,500,234. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of -478.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

