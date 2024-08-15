First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 2,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

