First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,386,000 after buying an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,971,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.4 %

MDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 848,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.