First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 430,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 242,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

