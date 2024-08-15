First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 633,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 427,333 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 1,256,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

