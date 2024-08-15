First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.70

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 222389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

