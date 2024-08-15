First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 28,675 shares.The stock last traded at $133.36 and had previously closed at $131.12.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 597.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

