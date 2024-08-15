Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 24,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00.

Shares of FI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

