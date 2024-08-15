Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

Flora Growth stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 75.95% and a negative return on equity of 144.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,780 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

