Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $0.52

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $798.11 million and $23.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,526,031,174 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

