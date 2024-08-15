Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,213.50.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

