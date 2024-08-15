Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.44. 11,652,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 54,914,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 333,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 282,258 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 75.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

