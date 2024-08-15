Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortrea by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

