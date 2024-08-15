Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 412,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

