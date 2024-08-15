Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 5.0 %

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 413,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,420. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

