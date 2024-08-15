Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,546,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,438,000 after buying an additional 326,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

