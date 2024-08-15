Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $2.30 (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Featured Stories

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

