Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $2.30 (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of FEDU opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
