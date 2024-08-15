Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.497 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 109,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,648. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.98. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00. The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.18.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

