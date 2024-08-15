Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.497 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 109,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,648. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.98. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00. The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
