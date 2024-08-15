Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.70. 452,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

