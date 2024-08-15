Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FNV traded up C$3.94 on Thursday, reaching C$164.52. The company had a trading volume of 286,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,772. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$167.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$161.98. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$198.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

