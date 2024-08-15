Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

FRD stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,674.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,927.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,908 shares of company stock worth $257,918. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

