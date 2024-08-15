FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406. The stock has a market cap of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

