Fusionist Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00003771 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $72.83 million and $17.00 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.29088192 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $16,785,221.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

